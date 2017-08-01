Kempinski Hotels debuts White Glove Service

In light of the fact that some of the closed Kempinski Hotels have now reopened their doors, the Kempinski operational strategy and quality management team has launched the Kempinski White Glove Service, covering all areas of the luxury hotels while keeping in line with the regional safety and health regulations as a top priority.

“It is crucial to us to continue delivering service on the highest level true to our Kempinski heritage as this is what we stand for,” explained Kempinski chief quality officer and member of the Kempinski management board Benedikt Jaschke. “While we need to give guests full confidence in the cleanliness and disinfection of our premises and reflect the seriousness of the current situation in all aspects of our daily operation, we are eager to continue and even surpass our dedicated service à la Kempinski.”

To fully support the execution of the Kempinski White Glove Service, a 50-page guidebook has been launched by the operational strategy and quality management team. When it comes to the employees, they will from now on be carrying gloves during all guest interactions as well masks, which have been produced for Kempinski by Italian hotel uniform designer Maurel, carrying the patterns of the Kempinski flower print.

Part of the amenities in all guest rooms will be mini hand sanitisers as well as guest masks. While hotel teams obviously have to keep their distance to the guests of at least 1.5 metres, all furniture in public areas has to be rearranged to keep social distancing rules for the convenience of guests. Enhanced cleaning plans are provided by hygiene products supplier Diversey through wall charts and online guidelines to visualise step by step the flow of disinfection and cleaning of all hotel areas. Sanitising stations will be spread throughout each hotel, key cards will be disinfected before and after usage, cloth towels in public toilets replaced by one-time-usage disposable towels and professional air purifiers provide clean and fresh air.

Absolute privacy is offered to guests who upon check-in and during their stay decide not to allow any hotel team member to enter their room during their full stay period at the hotel. While usually a “Do not disturb” sign is used temporarily, the new “Privacy” sign assures that requested services will still be handled, but in front of the guest’s room door.

“The list of measures to be taken is long and very complex”, added Jaschke. “But appropriate and strictest hygienic standards on a very high level are key to reassuring our valued guests that a stay at any Kempinski hotel worldwide during or post coronavirus lockdown offers an environment of full safety in any respect without sacrificing our high standards of professional luxury service.”