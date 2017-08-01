Saudi's Red Sea Project reaches key milestone

Work to identify locations for villas, restaurants and hotel arrival points for two hyper-luxury hotels and one luxury hotel on Sheybarah South and Ummahat Al Shaykh islands, as part of the multi-billion-dollar Red Sea Project in Saudi Arabia.

The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), the developer behind the ambitious tourism project, marked the key sites in line with the master plan, over a three-week period.

“The marking of locations for our overwater assets is another milestone reached for the project, and is indicative of the progress being made at the site,” said John Pagano, CEO, TRSDC.“This activity was an essential step in the identification of suitable locations which will allow our hotels and other assets to coexist in harmony with their surroundings while providing our visitors with an immersive experience and stunning views.”

The work was carried out in order to minimise the impact on the existing environment, particularly invaluable coral reefs.

The placing of buoys required careful coordination by the teams, which included local experienced boat captains to navigate among the coral reefs, along with the TRSDC construction team.The process also required an on-boat crew handling the buoys and concrete blocks, working with the surveyors, as well as snorkelers and scuba divers, to ensure no corals were damaged in the process.

“It has provided an essential visual aid for the TRSDC executive management team and our global design teams to get a feel for the resort planning, proximity to the near shore islands and the customer experience” said Ian Williamson, chief development officer, TRSDC.

Buoys were secured by divers, using concrete blocks carefully placed to avoid the coral communities on the seabed. Following the placement of the marker buoys, the site team deployed drones to take footage and mark their location using global positioning system (GPS) coordinates to enable the company’s executives, designers, and engineers to refine and conclude the master planning process.

The Red Sea Project will welcome its first guests by the end of 2022. The first phase of the development will include 14 luxury hotels offering 3,000 rooms across five islands and two inland locations. It will also include entertainment facilities, an airport, and the necessary supporting logistics and utilities infrastructure.

Work is already underway at the destination with the development of key supporting infrastructure and accommodation for the workforce and company employees deployed to manage construction.

Upon completion in 2030, the destination will deliver up to 8,000 hotel rooms across 22 islands and six inland sites.