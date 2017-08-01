Saudi Arabia to recommence domestic flights this month

Saudi Arabia is to restart domestic flights this month in a staged fashion. Flights will resume from May 31 as the country continues to relax COVID-19- related restrictions.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) will gradually lift suspensions on domestic flights, with travel to all destinations in the company expected in the next two weeks, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

In the first stage of reopening, the following airports will resume operations: King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Qassim, Abha International Airport, Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk, King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Jazan, Hail International Airport, King Saud Airport in Al-Bahah, and Najran Airport.

Flights in the Arab country have been paused since March 21, with many of the country’s carriers using that time to carry out cargo and repatriation flights.