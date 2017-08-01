There's a new weekend brunch at Nobu at Atlantis, the Palm, Dubai

Popular Japanese hotspot Nobu has launched a new Weekend Brunch. The brunch will take place every Friday and Saturday and feature a host of Nobu staples.

The brunch boasts unlimited a la carte dishes and beverages served to the table, with choices ranging from black cod yuzu miso, chicken and avocado tacos, yellow tail jalapeno, shitake salad with truffle dressing and assorted Nobu sushi rolls. For dessert, there’s a choice of mocha ice cream, cheesecake and assorted fruits.

Guests can also choose from a non-alcoholic or alcoholic beverage package, including unlimited soft drinks and juices or sparkling white and rose, cocktails, red and white wine, house spirits, beers and sake. There is also a 50% discount on all champagne.

In line with Government guidelines, Atlantis, The Palm F&B venues all operate with a maximum table size of five, limited occupancy and social distancing measures.

Taking place on weekends from 12pm – 3pm, the non-alcoholic package starts from AED345 per person and the alcoholic package starts from AED435 per person.