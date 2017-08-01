Water company Mai Dubai receives Grade A – Gold rating for second year

Bottled water company Mai Dubai , owned by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has been awarded a ‘Grade A – Gold’ rating by Dubai Municipality Food Safety Department for the second consecutive year.The Department commended the company for its implementation of quality standards and food safety management systems and processes.

H.E. Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of Mai Dubai said, “We are proud that Mai Dubai bottled drinking water company has re-qualified for ‘Grade A – Gold from Dubai Municipality’s Food Safety Department for the second consecutive year. This is a testament of implementing the highest standards in quality and the best food safety management systems and processes.”

Mai Dubai CEO Alexander van ‘t Riet added: “It is indeed an honour to receive this recognition for the second consecutive year, which underscores the success of our efforts to achieve the highest level in terms of quality, food safety and innovation. Mai Dubai intends to lead through innovation in both products and services. Our commitment to world-class quality is what provides us with a competitive advantage that can be leveraged for sustainable, long-term growth. I attribute this recognition to our dedicated team of employees, and it motivates us all to aim higher.”

Mai Dubai has been recognised by Dubai Municipality on several occasions – in 2015 it was heralded as best factory and won ‘Grade A’ in food safety that same year.