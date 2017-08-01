Dubai reopens beaches and parks

Dubai has reopened a select number of beaches across the emirate, while major parks and the iconic Dubai Frame will also welcome visitors again from Friday.

Dubai Municipality has announced that beaches at Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), Al Mamzar, Jumeirah and Umm Seqeim are all open to the public again as authorities continue to relax strict lockdown measures enforced to curb the spread of coronavirus.

In a social media posting members of the public were cautioned to continue taking precautionary measures in terms of social distancing, while face masks must be worn at all times.

.@DMunicipality announces the reopening of JBR beach, Al Mamzar, Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim beaches from tomorrow, Friday May 29, and asks all to adhere to the public safety measures and guidelines to ensure the health & safety of all. #We_Are_All_Responsible pic.twitter.com/bgKRHResmf — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 28, 2020

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority announced it was temporarily closing beaches and other public areas, including parks, at the end of March.

Dubai Municipality stresses on adherence to precautionary measures while visiting parks. @DMunicipality pic.twitter.com/AuvS9e4OKB May 28, 2020

Dubai hotel beaches reopened earlier this month.

It was also announced on Thursday that Dubai’s museums are to reopen in a phased manner from June 1.