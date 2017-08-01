Flamingo Room by Tashas reopens its doors

First opened in 2017, restaurateur Natasha Sideris described the venue’s design as a fusion of vintage Las Vegas aesthetic and African craftsmanship. The interior boasts a subtly elegance style, using pink and peach to hark back to the flora of Africa.

Describing the space, Sideris said: “We’re bringing a bit of African glamour to Dubai. I think Africa is hot at the moment and it has been for a couple of years. Anything that’s coming out of Africa that is high design is being celebrated. The traditional view of Africa is drums and African masks and curios but we have a very talented group of people in South Africa and we have a rich culture and a lot of glamourous things coming out of SA.”

The menu features reimagined classics from areas across the globe, including Paris, Monaco, New York and London. Dishes include goat cheese salad, white fish ceviche, octopus carpaccio, lobster pasta, pasta Bolognese, baked Alaska and a selection of ice creams and sorbets.

Adhering to all the latest hygiene and social distancing protocols, the venue is open daily from 12pm – 10pm with alcohol being served.