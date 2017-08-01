Flamingo Room by Tashas reopens its doors

Hospitality
News
Published: 31 May 2020 - 5:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Flamingo Room by Tashas – nestled within Jumeirah Al Naseem has resumed dine-in operations for its guests.

First opened in 2017, restaurateur Natasha Sideris described the venue’s design as a fusion of vintage Las Vegas aesthetic and African craftsmanship. The interior boasts a subtly elegance style, using pink and peach to hark back to the flora of Africa.

Describing the space, Sideris said: “We’re bringing a bit of African glamour to Dubai. I think Africa is hot at the moment and it has been for a couple of years. Anything that’s coming out of Africa that is high design is being celebrated. The traditional view of Africa is drums and African masks and curios but we have a very talented group of people in South Africa and we have a rich culture and a lot of glamourous things coming out of SA.”

The menu features reimagined classics from areas across the globe, including Paris, Monaco, New York and London. Dishes include goat cheese salad, white fish ceviche, octopus carpaccio, lobster pasta, pasta Bolognese, baked Alaska and a selection of ice creams and sorbets.

Adhering to all the latest hygiene and social distancing protocols, the venue is open daily from 12pm – 10pm with alcohol being served.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

DS Awards 2020 Category Focus: Outstanding achievement in Workflow
    Huawei CFO will face US extradition hearing in Canada
      GSMA and O-RAN Alliance join forces to open up 5G networks
        GWEC: Wind turbine sizes keep growing as industry consolidation continues
          Volkswagen and Disney Middle East kick off collaboration for Pixar Fest

            More related galleries

            In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
              Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah
                  In Pictures: Design K leads design project for Oman's first eco-supermarket
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Millennium & Copthorne Makkah Al Naseem to Palazzo Versace Dubai