Philip Chronopoulos reveals his ravioli recipe

Of Greek origin, Philip Chronopoulos is a 33-year old chef who has already worked at Michelin-starred Restaurant du Palais Royal. These days, he’s working as executive chef of Nolinski Le Restaurant within the five-star Parisian hotel of the same name. It is here he uses simple ingredients to create fine dining experiences for his guests.

As many of us remain self-isolated, the talented chef has revealed how to recreate his ravioli with herbs, chestnuts and feta from the comfort of our own home.

The recipe is as follows:

Herb preparation:

• 1 bunch chervil (Substitute – Parsley)• 1 bunch dill• 1 bunch tarragon• 1 bunch flat-leaf parsley• ½ bunch mint• 250 gr spinach• 1 bunch scallions• 250 gr feta• Salt, pepper• Olive oil

1. Remove the stems of all the herbs and finely chop the scallions

2. In a fairly large pan, begin cooking the scallions

3. Once they’re cooked, add all the herbs and the spinach. Cook on at low heat for about 5 minutes

4. Drain in a colander for a few minutes

5. Chop very finely

6. Add the feta

7. Mix with a spatula

Candied chestnuts:

• 1kg chestnuts

• 500g butter

• 5 cloves garlic

• 3 sprigs rosemary

• 500g fresh cream

• 200g vegetable stock

• White wine

1. In a flat pan, candy the chestnuts in butter, garlic and rosemary for 5 hours at a very low heat or in the oven at about 200°F/94°C and set aside2. Reduce 500 gr of liquid cream with 200 gr of vegetable stock and 100 ml of white wine until the mixture is halved3. Cut the chestnuts in half and pour the liquid over, adding a bit more white wine, salt, and pepper if necessary.

Ravioli dough

• 500g all-purpose flour• 360g egg yolks• Pinch of salt

1. Mix all ingredients until dough is smooth. Let dough sit in the refrigerator for half an hour

2. Roll out the dough and cut it with a 6 cm diameter cookie cutter

3. Make small ravioli with two pieces of dough and 18 gr of the creamy herb filling per piece

4. In a frying pan, heat a small amount of olive oil on medium heat. Add the ravioli and cook until they are nicely browned. The ravioli should be a crispy texture.

5. Put the chestnuts in a serving dish, add the crispy ravioli, some fresh herbs, and grate some feta on top.