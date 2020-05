As an act of solidarity and gratitude to all those fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic, Radisson Blu Hotel Deira Creek has announced it will give 10 nurses a free staycation at the hotel.

The initiative is part of the property’s social media campaign to nominate UAE nurses or medical frontliners. Users can post a photo of the medical worker, along with their story, tagging @Radissonbludxb.

The staycation includes an overnight stay in a creek-view suite, breakfast on the balcony and dinner at the Shabestan F&B venue.

Entries must be posted by May 31 while using the hashtags #RadissonCares and #InternationalDayofNurses.