Rent is the biggest concern for operators during the coronavirus pandemic, with 84% of respondents to the sister publication Caterer Middle East restaurateur survey saying they need governmental help.

When asked to rate how supportive their landlords have been out of five, more than half of those surveyed gave their landlords just one or two stars, with only 16% giving them more than three stars.

The survey, which is available in full in the June issue of Caterer Middle East, covered 100 restaurateurs from fast-food to fine-dining, and included operators with one branch to those with over 100.

With restaurants being forced to close and then open with a limited capacity, many restaurateurs have spoken to Caterer of their hope that landlords would waive rent over summer, or give them a long term reduction, however according to the survey, the most common response from Landlords was either payment deferment (26%) or nothing at all (23%).

Only one operator surveyed had received a long-term reduction from their landlord in light of the current crisis.

However, Glee Hospitality managing director Aboudi Saadi was understanding of the predicament many Dubai landlords Dubai find themselves in.

He said: “The recent events have of course put pressure on everyone, landlords inclusive. I do understand their position, demanding rents, as most of these developments are financed by banks, although they should be negotiating with their banks and passing on some of the benefits, otherwise where is all the government support going?”