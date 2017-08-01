Saudi Arabia could return to strict lockdown measures if the number of COVID-19 cases in the country exceeds the medical sector’s capacity to cope, Saudi health minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah warned on Saturday.

In an interview with Al Arabiya, Al Rabiah said that “public awareness and adherence to precautionary measures is essential to continue the ease of restrictions.”

“We continue monitoring the situation based on the number of critical cases in hospitals and their capacity to receive them,” he said. “We want to be able to receive all cases that reach out to us and provide them with the care that they need. We are all in one boat in this situation, we are one team, and we must work together cautiously.”

A lack of commitment, Al Rabiah added, “will definitely take us back to where we were.”

In particular, the minister expressed concern about the overcrowding in some areas during the Eid holidays.

According to government statistics, a total of 83,384 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the kingdom since the pandemic began, of which 24,501 remain active.

Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 480.