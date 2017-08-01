Cruise industry faces uphill battle post-COVID-19

Hospitality
News
Published: 4 May 2020 - 2:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

According to SAGA’s latest poll, 62% of over-50s are reluctant to take a cruise due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Furthermore, 44% of respondents are delaying booking future travel, whilst 25% have already cancelled travel plans.

Ben Cordwell, travel & tourism analyst at GlobalData, comments: “These figures highlights a move towards what many within the industry would have been fearing - the reputational damage caused by COVID-19 will have a long-term impact on how cruises are viewed by the public. The figures released by SAGA will likely be skewed, due to the fact that more respondents are within the high-risk age range compared with the general public (for COVID-19), however, cruise companies should take this as a warning that many others will feel the same way.

“It is essential that cruise companies address the concerns of the public and have contingency plans in place to stop a repeat of what has been seen during this outbreak. If companies do not respond sufficiently, they risk experiencing severe public backlash that could take the industry years to recover from.

“There is serious concern that the cruise industry could go backwards after many years of growth. Cruise liners must take a proactive approach, or else face the possibility of drifting into obscurity.”


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Middle East Energy Awards postponed
    Telefonica confirms it is in talks to merge O2 with Virgin Media in the UK
      Vodafone Egypt and TPAY Mobile launch digital payment services on Google Play
        Telia announces the departure of Christian Luiga as company CFO
          Bahrain and Portugal enter proactive initiative to support startups globally during COVID-19

            More related galleries

            Photos: Dishes from Nammos Dubai
              In pictures: Australia's 'Delivered Live' show
                Photos: Il Borro Tuscan Bistro delivery service
                  Photos: Five-star spas across Dubai
                    Photos: Avli by Tashas turns to delivery