Suppliers You Should Know: Dubai Audio

We catch up with Dubai Audio managing director Amir Anwar.

How would you describe your company and when was it established?

Dubai Audio was established in 1994. It was created to offer not only the best HiFi products that were available at the time; but also offer a completely different way of experiencing what was being offered by us. Over the years our activities expanded to focus not only on retail but also on distribution and opportunities with hospitality operators to offer audio solutions for their guest rooms.

How many people are employed by your company?

We have 20 staff who are part of our team.

What is the company’s annual turnover?

We have experienced a very healthy growth of 15-18% YOY in our turnover and this is largely due to the fact that our various categories have continued to show an upward trend even in such adverse economic conditions.

What are the core products you provide to the hospitality industry?

Our core products are what we know best. These are products related to audio and specifically for hotels this includes clock radios and Bluetooth speakers. We offer charging solutions and rechargeable lights for the guest rooms and F&B. We also work with an established partner with whom we have the ability to design and offer leather room essentials. We have always strived to offer a diverse selection without compromising the quality and the service which we have always focused on as a company.

What sets your company apart from its competitors?

Our uncompromising approach to our business sets us apart from the rest. Every brand has its purpose and every solution from us has a need. In addition, every brand and solution is fully represented and invested in. We aim to offer affordable high quality products and solutions that help us exceed expectations. We have successfully supported projects within the region and internationally.

Have you launched any products or services recently?

Yes, we have a new clock radio with dual USB. This product was developed specifically for hotels and includes many features that aren’t offered on standard consumer products that are available from our competitors.

How does your service or product add value to a hotel’s offering?

Our products help enhance a guests experience at a property. Although the products that we offer are brand standards, our solutions are designed to help elevate such expectations by offering high quality, bespoke designs at realistic price points.

How can hotels contact you?

Tel: +97143431441

Email: info@dubaiaudio.com

Web: www.dubaiaudio.com