Technogym brings the outside in with Skillbike

Hospitality
News
Published: 4 May 2020 - 3 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Specialising in fitness and wellness products, services and digital technologies Technogym has launched Skillbike, a stationary bike that enables cyclists, triathletes and cycling enthusiasts to recreate the challenge of outdoor experiences in an indoor environment.

Skillbike includes exclusive features specifically designed for athletic and performance training. It is the first indoor bike with real gears and the Real Gear Shift patent allows users to replicate the dynamics of hill riding. By shifting gears, riders can counter the change in resistance and maintain the correct power and cadence for the maximum efficiency, while the console displays the gear ratio selections in real time.

To offer the same feeling of outdoor riding, Skillbike’s Riding Design reproduces the biomechanics of outdoor bikes. The frame and handlebar are shaped to accommodate different riding positions such as road, time trial and mountain bike. At the heart of Skillbike is the Road Effect system which simulates the feeling of riding outdoors by reading the user’s pedaling style and performance parameters.

Skillbike is a digital and fully interactive product. The integrated 7inch colour LCD connected console provides all of the relevant data of the user’s performance with real-time feedback on cadence, watts, speed, distance, gradient, heart rate, selected gear and gear ratio.

Integrated with Strava, Garmin and Zwift, Skillbike is designed to keep users on track with their goals and is ideal for small group training sessions on the gym floor or in a studio environment. The Skillbike professional app allows trainers to prepare the class in advance and enables seamless class management.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Nokia appoints new president for its enterprise division, as Kathrin Buvac leaves the company
    Almajdouie Logistics completes heavy lift movement amid COVID-19
      IBM and Red Hat launch new edge computing solutions for the 5G era
        Zain deploys full traffic management portfolio across its 4G and 5G networks in Kuwait
          Can wastewater act as an agent for Covid-19 spread?

            More related galleries

            Photos: UAE Hotel restaurants delivering iftar meals
              Photos: Dishes from Nammos Dubai
                In pictures: Australia's 'Delivered Live' show
                  Photos: Il Borro Tuscan Bistro delivery service
                    Photos: Five-star spas across Dubai