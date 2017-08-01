Technogym brings the outside in with Skillbike

Specialising in fitness and wellness products, services and digital technologies Technogym has launched Skillbike, a stationary bike that enables cyclists, triathletes and cycling enthusiasts to recreate the challenge of outdoor experiences in an indoor environment.

Skillbike includes exclusive features specifically designed for athletic and performance training. It is the first indoor bike with real gears and the Real Gear Shift patent allows users to replicate the dynamics of hill riding. By shifting gears, riders can counter the change in resistance and maintain the correct power and cadence for the maximum efficiency, while the console displays the gear ratio selections in real time.

To offer the same feeling of outdoor riding, Skillbike’s Riding Design reproduces the biomechanics of outdoor bikes. The frame and handlebar are shaped to accommodate different riding positions such as road, time trial and mountain bike. At the heart of Skillbike is the Road Effect system which simulates the feeling of riding outdoors by reading the user’s pedaling style and performance parameters.

Skillbike is a digital and fully interactive product. The integrated 7inch colour LCD connected console provides all of the relevant data of the user’s performance with real-time feedback on cadence, watts, speed, distance, gradient, heart rate, selected gear and gear ratio.

Integrated with Strava, Garmin and Zwift, Skillbike is designed to keep users on track with their goals and is ideal for small group training sessions on the gym floor or in a studio environment. The Skillbike professional app allows trainers to prepare the class in advance and enables seamless class management.