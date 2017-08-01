Time Hotels looks beyond lockdown with flexi packages

UAE-headquartered hospitality company, TIME Hotels, has launched two new promotional packages making it more convenient and wallet-friendly to book a stay at any of their properties in the UAE, as the country takes tentative steps to ease out of COVID-19 lockdown.

Due to the current uncertainty surrounding the lifting of travel bans and the commencement of flights, Time Hotels is rolling out a fully flexible booking option. Not only will guests be able to book now and pay for their stay when they check-in, they will also be able to take advantage of free cancellations, modify their booking free of charge, and enjoy a 4pm check-out on their final day.

TIME Hotels CEO Mohamed Awadalla said: “We’ve designed this package to give our loyal customers the confidence to book their stay in the knowledge that regardless of the circumstances, if bookings are cancelled or moved to alternative dates, no payment or penalties will be incurred.

“At Time Hotels we fully believe offering uncompromising flexibility and value to our guests during these difficult times is not only the correct thing to do, but also provides the first steps of tentative recovery after COVID-19.”

Time Hotels will also be launching a package that will give guests a third night free when booking a two-night stay. As well as having the option to take advantage of all the hotel amenities, guests will also be entitled to free breakfast every morning of their stay as well as late check-out.

Both promotions include free access to all hotel leisure facilities, complimentary WiFi, and indoor parking. Guests can also join the Time Eliteclub and earn points and enjoy additional benefits during their stay.

The promotions are subject to availability and valid until 30 September 2020, excluding Eid holidays.

TIME Hotels has implemented several measures to reinforce the practice of sound hygiene and guest comfort.