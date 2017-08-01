Wizz Air announces launch of five routes from Abu Dhabi

European low-cost carrier Wizz Air has announced five new routes from Abu Dhabi, which are set to launch later this year.

The budget airline will connect the UAE capital with Budapest and Bucharest from June; and with Cluj-Napoca, Katowice and Sofia from September, subject to aviation activity resuming amid the current coronavirus pandemic.

Abu Dhabi Airports chief executive officer Shareef Al Hashmi said: "These new routes positively reflect the industry's resilience and its capability to continue pushing forward with bold plans that will stimulate consumer demand and the sustained recovery of the aviation market.”



The services will be the first direct routes between the capital of the United Arab Emirates and Budapest, Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Katowice and Sofia adding an almost 220,000 seat capacity to the airline's Abu Dhabi network per year.

József Váradi, CEO of Hungary-based Wizz Air Holdings said: "Today's announcement underpins our long term dedication to bringing low fares combined with a high quality onboard experience to ever more customers in Abu Dhabi.

The new routes come as Wizz Air’s planned Abu-Dhabi-based joint venture carrier – Wizz Air Abu Dhabi – is expected to start flying this year.The joint venture with Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ, announced in December, aims to start flights to Europe, the Indian subcontinent, Middle East and Africa, Wizz Air said.