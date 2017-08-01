Abu Dhabi launches e-learning platform to aid travel industry

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced its Abu Dhabi Specialist Programme – an e-learning platform to educate travel industry professionals about the capital city.

Designed for tour operators, travel agents and wholesalers, the platform will give professionals accurate information on Abu Dhabi, helping them to promote the destination to their consumers across the globe. Rolled out in three phases, the Programme will come in several languages for 17 markets, including the United Kingdom, USA, Canada, India, Australia, New Zealand, China, South Korea, Germany, France, Italy, Ireland and Russia, as well as GCC countries. The first phase is in in the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and India.

According to DCT Abu Dhabi, the programme reinforces the city’s response to the COVID-19 crisis and its efforts to support the tourism industry. The training and education will gradually improve the city’s standing as an international destination as each of the 17 markets become better able to pitch the destination.

“The Abu Dhabi Specialist Programme is a significant step forward and through it we will be able to reach a larger number of travel trade agents across the globe, including previously untapped markets like Canada and New Zealand,” said HE Saood Al Hosani, Acting Undersecretary at DCT Abu Dhabi. “This training and education platform ensures that all participating industry partners have easy and quick access to the latest content on Abu Dhabi, thus making the destination promotion aspect of their job much easier.”

The Programme comprises a range of courses, covering key attractions, local events, accommodation options and other pieces of key travel information.