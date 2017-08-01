Anantara Kikavah Maldives Villas launches $8,800 package

Hospitality
News
Published: 5 May 2020 - noon
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Anantara Kikavah Maldives Villas has announced a new room package which includes six or more days of F&B experiences, marine shows and resort access.

First up in the Best of Kikavah package is transportation to the Baa Atoll island archipelago, nestled within a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve full of diverse marine life. On arrival, guests will see the migration of manta rays, watching them interact with snorkelers in what Anantara calls an underwater ballet.

Guests will be given the choice of a beach pool villa or an over water villa, along with a half-board, with breakfast and dinner available at three restaurants.

During the stay, a three-course lunch will be prepared at the resorts’ Sea venue, a restaurant and wine cellar surrounded by expansive glass to view the marine life.

The finale of the package is an experience in Sky – a bar doubling as the only water observatory in the Maldives. Upon the roof deck opening, guests can gaze at the stars.

Priced at US$8,800, the package includes accommodation for two and is valid until October 31 2021. It will be available once the resort reopens in the third quarter of this year.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

Maldives News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Soneva announces calendar of activities for 2020
    JA Manafaru Maldives unveils all-inclusive F&B package
      Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
        Vakkaru Maldives names resort manager
          Photos: JA Manafaru Maldives

            More related galleries

            In pictures: the new DJI Mavic Air 2
              In pictures: Reliving the glorious past of the Digital Studio Awards
                Photos: UAE Hotel restaurants delivering iftar meals
                  Photos: Dishes from Nammos Dubai
                    In pictures: Australia's 'Delivered Live' show