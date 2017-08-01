Anantara Kikavah Maldives Villas launches $8,800 package

Anantara Kikavah Maldives Villas has announced a new room package which includes six or more days of F&B experiences, marine shows and resort access.

First up in the Best of Kikavah package is transportation to the Baa Atoll island archipelago, nestled within a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve full of diverse marine life. On arrival, guests will see the migration of manta rays, watching them interact with snorkelers in what Anantara calls an underwater ballet.

Guests will be given the choice of a beach pool villa or an over water villa, along with a half-board, with breakfast and dinner available at three restaurants.

During the stay, a three-course lunch will be prepared at the resorts’ Sea venue, a restaurant and wine cellar surrounded by expansive glass to view the marine life.

The finale of the package is an experience in Sky – a bar doubling as the only water observatory in the Maldives. Upon the roof deck opening, guests can gaze at the stars.

Priced at US$8,800, the package includes accommodation for two and is valid until October 31 2021. It will be available once the resort reopens in the third quarter of this year.