Atlantis Resorts pledges 20,000 meals to Dubai's 10 Million Meals Campaign

Hospitality
News
Published: 5 May 2020 - 10:30 a.m.
By: Josh Corder

As part of the nation’s recently-launched 10 million meals campaign, Atlantis Resorts has pledged to give 20,000 meals. With the contribution, 20,000 lights have been illuminated on the façade of the Burj Khalifa as part of its World’s Tallest Donation Box initiative.

The World’s Tallest Donation Box initiative utilises the world’s tallest building to help vulnerable families and individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies, entities and the public can purchase lights of the Burj Khalifa for as little as AED10, with a mission to donate 1.2 million meals and illuminate the entire building.

Atlantis Dubai executive VP and managing director Timothy Kelly explained: “The holy month of Ramadan is a period of spiritual reflection and a time to demonstrate selflessness and unity. Through this noble campaign we can help to assist disadvantaged people across the UAE. COVID-19 has affected each and every one of us – some more so than others – and we all need to reveal our true values of humanity.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum , Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai unveiled the 10 million meals drive earlier in April as a way to provide food to those facing unemployment and salary cuts amid the current crisis.

Together, Atlantis Resorts’ contribution adds up to AED225,000 worth of food.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Ericsson wins another 5G contract in China
    Logistics sector on the cusp of a new wave
      Xylem Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
        Three UK signs 5G backhaul agreement with Virgin Media Business
          ADEX lends hand in efforts to rebuild global export business

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Reliving the glorious past of the Digital Studio Awards
              Photos: UAE Hotel restaurants delivering iftar meals
                Photos: Dishes from Nammos Dubai
                  In pictures: Australia's 'Delivered Live' show
                    Photos: Il Borro Tuscan Bistro delivery service