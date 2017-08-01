Atlantis Resorts pledges 20,000 meals to Dubai's 10 Million Meals Campaign

As part of the nation’s recently-launched 10 million meals campaign, Atlantis Resorts has pledged to give 20,000 meals. With the contribution, 20,000 lights have been illuminated on the façade of the Burj Khalifa as part of its World’s Tallest Donation Box initiative.

The World’s Tallest Donation Box initiative utilises the world’s tallest building to help vulnerable families and individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies, entities and the public can purchase lights of the Burj Khalifa for as little as AED10, with a mission to donate 1.2 million meals and illuminate the entire building.

Atlantis Dubai executive VP and managing director Timothy Kelly explained: “The holy month of Ramadan is a period of spiritual reflection and a time to demonstrate selflessness and unity. Through this noble campaign we can help to assist disadvantaged people across the UAE. COVID-19 has affected each and every one of us – some more so than others – and we all need to reveal our true values of humanity.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum , Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai unveiled the 10 million meals drive earlier in April as a way to provide food to those facing unemployment and salary cuts amid the current crisis.

Together, Atlantis Resorts’ contribution adds up to AED225,000 worth of food.