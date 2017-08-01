Dubai's Roka rolls out delivery service

Excitement was high for Rainer Becker’s robatayaki restaurant Roka to open in Dubai.

Located at the ME Dubai, it was set to become one of Business Bay’s most high-profile venues.

Due to COVID-19, however, the Japanese venue closed just four days after its official opening, but now it has become the latest high-end restaurant in Dubai to offer a delivery service.

Joining forces with Deliveroo, the restaurant will cater to diners in the Business Bay area.

Whilst the striking interiors of Norisan Muramatsu cannot be replicated at home, Becker’s culinary expertise can. On the delivery menu are dishes such as yakitori-negima yaki (robata grilled chicken skewers with spring onion) and the Kankoku fu kohitsuji, lamb cutlets with Korean spices and sesame cucumber, as well as the gindara no saikyo-yaki, black cod in marinated yuzu miso. Maki rolls, tempura and salads will also be on the menu.

With Ramadan underway, Roka has also launched its take on the Iftar. The menu includes miso soup, beef and ginger dumplings, baby spinach with sesame dressing and a spicy mixed seafood maki. Followed by a rice hotpot with Japanese mushrooms, tenderstem broccoli miso and a choice of either the beef or salmon fillet. All orders are accompanied with steamed rice and dates. The iftar menu is AED195 per person.

Deliveries will take place between 5pm and 1am, currently available within a 15 minute radius of the ME Dubai hotel.