Kah Samui's Samujana rolls out sanitation programme

Samujana , an independent all-villa property in Koh Samui, has announced its own sanitation programme in response to the coronavirus.

In line with guidance from the World Health Organisation, the property has been working to keep its staff and guests safe.

Since the outbreak, Samujana has continually worked to sanitise each of its villas, cleaning as soon as a guest leaves and before a new guest arrives. The property’s general manager John Dopere said that it is vital its guests can see a certificate of hygiene to give them peace of mind.

As well as full resort and villa sanitation, the team have ensured constant handwashing hygiene and are using specific cleaning products that kill 99.9% of all germs. Staff have also been asked to social distance themselves as best they can, while also helping guests do the same by collecting their groceries for them and arranging transport.

Samujana’s strengthened commitment to hygiene comes just a few weeks after it supported its local community with food and water donations. Earlier in April, the resort team partnered with village chief Khun Vitaya to provide 150 meals and 200 bottles of water to nearby villages.

There have not been any reported cases of COVID-19 on the island of Koh Samui.