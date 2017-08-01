Thailand Tourism's hygiene campaign aimed at Middle East travellers

As certain COVID-19-related restrictions begin to relax and travellers consider heading abroad once more, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has introduced a hygiene and sanitisation campaign for its tourism establishments.

The Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration: SHA certification is aimed at elevating the country’s tourism industry standards and reassuring prospective tourists of its hygiene. TAT’s initiative feeds into the country’s wider goal to dampen the effects of COVID-19, while helping Thai tourism operators hit by the virus.

“Thailand welcomes over 39 million visitors annually, of which over 500,000 come from the MENA region, and their wellbeing is of utmost importance,” said Tourism Authority of Thailand for Dubai and the Middle East director Pichaya Saisaengchan. “As the pandemic has currently halted the travel, we have taken this time to prepare ourselves for when restrictions are lifted. The Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration: SHA certification puts emphasis on hygiene and sanitation measures across all stakeholders in the travel and tourism sector in order to inspire confidence in our visitors and assure them that we are taking all the necessary precautions during their time with us.”

TAT will work with various tourism entities to help roll out its Amazing Thailand SHA certification, namely the Ministry of Public Health, Ministry of Tourism and Sports and a handful of private sector associations.

The certification will cover five areas, including assessing whether tourism establishments and services are following control guidelines laid out by the country’s Ministry of Public Health and Department of Disease Control; enacting development plans or operation procedures that focus on ensuring tourist safety; upholding stellar hygiene in establishments; upholding the hygiene of private cars, busses and airlines and giving the tourism workforce adequate training and confidence.

According to the World Health Organisation, Thailand has just under 3,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, though this still makes it one of the worst-hit countries in South East Asia.