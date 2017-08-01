Time Out launches UAE-wide social distancing survey

Published: 5 May 2020 - 8 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
People are spending more time at home than ever before and to acknowledge that, our sister title Time Out temporarily became Time In back in March.
Since then, Time Out’s websites and magazines across the region have been bringing readers ideas for how to spend their time during lockdown and social distancing.
Now, the team wants to know what everyone has been up to. Learning a new skill? Cooking more? Baking banana bread every day?
You have a chance to tell Time Out, in its UAE-wide Social Distancing Survey
In it you can tell the team about the ups, downs and sideways times at home and by using the information, Time Out will come up with new ways to help you be entertained at home.
The results will be shared across all of the Time Out platforms to give you an insight into what everyone in the UAE is really up to right now, and how they’ve been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Click here to take the survey.
