Bench Events will hold a second Hospitality Tomorrow conference

Bench Events has announced it will soon host its second episode of Hospitality Tomorrow, a global virtual conference. Taking place on May 12, more than 50 hospitality leaders will virtually convene to discuss a range of topics and issues, focusing on five key markets.

Powered by Bench Digital, Hospitality Tomorrow was met great with success when it debuted on April 7 this year. Designed to support a hard-hit hospitality industry amid the pandemic, the first episode attracted 5,323 viewers hailing from 128 countries.

In the second episode, special advisor to the secretary general of UNWTO Anita Mendiratta will co-host with Bench Events chairman Jonathan Worsley. The duo will kick off with a discussion on the Asia market, talking with chairperson of the Global Tourism Economy Research Centre Pansy Ho.

“We are incredible fortunate to have Pansy with us next week as one of the world’s most visionary leaders in tourism and hospitality. In our market focus on Asia, we will be looking Macau’s remarkable growth story, the impact of the COVID-19 crisis and the support of the hospitality community, and discuss how the destination is re-engineering the future in line with traveller needs and expectations with regard to health security in social spaces,” said Mendiratta ahead of next week’s event.

Following this will be a panel discussion on the Indian hospitality market, followed by the Middle East, Europe and finally North America.

Speaking about the second episode, Worsley said: “After the launch of Hospitality Tomorrow last month, over one thousand attendees responded to our survey and said: ‘let’s do it again’ as we need to assess the changes in our world and people - operationally, financially, and psychologically. We will continue the conversation next week in the second episode of Hospitality Tomorrow, to understand where, when and how signs of recovery can be anticipated and the role of travel and tourism in accelerating momentum for recovery. It’s crucial that we rebuild confidence in the global hospitality community.”

Complete with live networking, the event will have approximately nine hours of content. It will take place from 10am GST to 8pm GST.

