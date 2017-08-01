Dates announced for Dubai's ATM Virtual

With Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai moved to 2021, organisers have announced ATM Virtual – an online replacement for the exhibition this year.



Set to take place from June 1 to 3, the event continues ATM’s commitment to bringing together the travel and tourism industry.



ATM Virtual will include webinars, live conferences, roundtables, speed networking events, one-to-one meetings and more new ways of building business thanks to the power of online.

Each day will have up to four sessions, with experts congregating virtually to discuss tourism strategies of the future; the hotel industry post-COVID-19; the resilience of the travel industry; the rise of travel technology; sustainability and a range of other topics.



Reed Travel Exhibitions’ plans for ATM this year were curtailed by the restrictions caused by COVID-19. After continuously monitoring the situation, the organisers eventually opted to move the physical event to May 16 to 19 2021.

Arabian Travel Market exhibition director ME Danielle Curtis explained: “Our debut virtual event provides us with the opportunity to work closely with the ATM community and ensure we can support the travel and tourism industry in rebounding as quickly and efficiently as possible.”



“We will address the impact the global health pandemic has had on the travel and tourism industry and discuss a road map to recovery, identifying the trends shaping the future of the industry and the ‘new normal’ that lies ahead.”

In addition to ATM Virtual, the WTM Portfolio has launched an online portal, the WTM Global Hub, which went live on April 23 2020. The portal, which was set up to connect and support travel industry professionals around the world, will offer the latest news and advisory to help exhibitors, buyers and others in the travel industry face up to the challenges of the global coronavirus pandemic.



To register for ATM Virtual, please click here.