Ninive introduces Iftar delivery service across Dubai with Deliveroo

As the month of Ramadan continues, Ninive has partnered with Deliveroo to bring Iftar packages to people around Dubai.

Available from 4pm to 8pm every day, the iftar menu is priced at AED250 for two and it includes all the usual Middle Eastern staple dishes.

Elsewhere, on the a la carte, dishes include zaalouk, tamarind chicken, vegetarian tagine, tashreeb, mixed grill and a range of salads and desserts.

Opened in 2017 in Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Ninive takes its name from Nineveh, the ancient city home to the Hanging Gardens of Babylon.

Since its inception, the venue has been serving a range of dishes associated with the MENA region.

You can view the Deliveroo menu here .