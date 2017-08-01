Rational unveils iCombi Pro product

Catering equipment company Rational has unveiled its latest combi oven – the iCombi Pro. Utilising a suite of intelligent features, the iCombi Pro is 50% more productive than Rational’s previous model, as well as 10% quicker at cooking and consuming 10% less energy.

Ideal for catering establishments preparing a range of products, the oven uses a software algorithm called iCookingSuite to calculate the optimum conditions for any product placed inside it. The oven uses sensors to collect data on the size, quantity and condition of food within its cabinet, even able to adjust temperature should the oven door open. Additionally, the oven uses its iDensityControl feature to manage its own cooking climate, making the preparation of delicate dishes such as quiche far easier.

The iProductManager feature allows the user to differentiate between using the machine’s energy or time optimising system. The product manager feature can also tell the user if a food product placed in the cooking cabinet does not seen the calibration of the oven. With its own cleaning system, iCareSystem can interim the oven in 12 minutes.

“Due to its intelligence, the iCombi Pro responds just like an experienced chef,” explains Rational Kitchen & Catering Equipment Trading FZCO MD Thomas Hofer, “it takes on routine tasks and provides freedom. This will sustainably change working methods in large kitchens.”

The iCombiPro is available from dealers in various sizes depending on the requirments of the user.