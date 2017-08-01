Six Senses Zighy Bay reveals sticky date pudding recipe

As travel and movement restrictions continue to limit the number of guests in hotels, Six Senses Zighy Bay in Oman has opted to reveal recipes for some of its most popular dishes. Conceived by executive chef Michele Mingozzi, those self-isolating have the opportunity to recreate the resort’s sticky date pudding.
The recipe is as follows:
For the pudding
- Dates – 200g
- Hot water – 200ml
- Bi carbonate soda – 8g
- Butter – 75g
- Treacle – 30g
- Brown sugar – 50g
- Eggs – Two
- Flour – 150g
For the sauce
- Butter – 150g
- Brown sugar – 300g
- Treacle – 15g
- Cream - 150g
Method
- Chop the dates and put in a bowl. Pour over the hot water and bi carbonate of soda and leave aside.
- Cream the butter and sugar together with treacle until light and fluffy.
- Add in the eggs one by one and mix well until all combined together.
- Sift together the flour and baking powder and fold into the butter mixture.
- Once done, fold in the soaked and cooled down dates.
- Fill into a desired nonstick mold and bake at 180 degree for 30 minutes
- Melt down the butter and brown sugar along with treacle.
- Once combined well, pour in the cream and cook until it attains a smooth texture.
- Serve the pudding hot with a drizzle of sauce on top.