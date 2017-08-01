Six Senses Zighy Bay reveals sticky date pudding recipe

As travel and movement restrictions continue to limit the number of guests in hotels, Six Senses Zighy Bay in Oman has opted to reveal recipes for some of its most popular dishes. Conceived by executive chef Michele Mingozzi, those self-isolating have the opportunity to recreate the resort’s sticky date pudding.



The recipe is as follows:

For the pudding

Dates – 200g

Hot water – 200ml

Bi carbonate soda – 8g

Butter – 75g

Treacle – 30g

Brown sugar – 50g

Eggs – Two

Flour – 150g

For the sauce

Butter – 150g

Brown sugar – 300g

Treacle – 15g

Cream - 150g

Method