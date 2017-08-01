The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah launches virtual experiences

Hospitality
News
Published: 6 May 2020 - 2:30 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

As movement restrictions continue to be upheld, The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah has responded by unveiled its own series of online videos to upload throughout the early summer.

From May 6 until the end of July, the five-star property will upload tours of its grounds. Posted every alternate Saturday, the tours will showcase the hotel’s architecture, while also illuminating its history, conservation process and other less-known details about the tradition-led hotel.

Every second Wednesday the hotel will show its chefs on video, helping those at home recreate popular dishes from The Chedi. For artistic viewers, The Chedi will share home décor ideas and interior design tips throughout the months, while the spa team will reveal their at home skin care regimes.

In a statement, the property explained: “Staying connected, engaged and hopeful is what The Chedi Al Bait aims to achieve through these videos, while its guests stay home and focus on their well-being and the safety of their families. The resort works to share the joy and welcome them soon.”

Located in Sharjah, The Chedi, Al Bait, Sharjah is a 53-key resort designed around the celebration of Emirati heritage and culture.
