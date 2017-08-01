Caterer Middle East launches restaurateur survey on Covid-19

Restaurateurs from across the region are invited to take part in sister publication Caterer Middle East’s survey into the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Looking at everything from supplier relationships to concerns over delivery aggregators, the survey aims to discover the biggest issues affecting the F&B industry due to Covid-19.

A simple multiple-choice questionnaire which should take no more than 10 minutes to complete, Caterer wants to hear from restaurant operators across the F&B spectrum, from fast food to fine-dining, about where they are being hurt the most and find out where we need to help shine a light on problems they are facing.

Your answers will be kept completely anonymous, however you are invited to leave additional comments on the situations affecting you if you wish to be contacted about featuring in our June cover story feature on the topic.

You have until May 16 to fill out the survey which can be found here.

The results of the survey will be in the June issue of Caterer Middle East and a webinar will be held with top restaurateurs to discuss the findings.