Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resort reopens

Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resor t has announced it will resume operations today on May 7, following in the footsteps of sister property in Ajman which recently reopened.

With approval from the Fujairah Tourism & Antiquities Authority and in line with directives from Ministry of Health and Prevention and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), its three pools and two F&B venues will also reopen.

During Ramadan, all-day dining restaurant Canvas will be open for Iftar from 6.45pm to 10.30pm, while seafood eatery Copper Lobster will be open from 6.45pm to 11pm.

Despite the vast majority of beaches temporarily closing in Dubai, Fairmont Fujairah has confirmed it will make its private beach available to guests. With this in mind, the beachfront resort will adhere to all government guidelines, including lowered occupancy in public areas, mandatory personal protective equipment, social distancing rules and hand sanitiser stations.