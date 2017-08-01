Hotelbeds rolls out virtual volunteering programme

Hospitality
News
Published: 7 May 2020 - 3 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Hotelbeds, a leading bedbank company, has shifted its corporate volunteering programme to an online platform in response to movement restrictions caused by COVID-19.

Temporarily replacing the in-person programme, the online platform gives members of the workforce the opportunity to take activities to help those affected by the pandemic. Volunteering can take place across the globe thanks to the platform, helping people from numerous different countries.

Examples of some activities already undertaken include: telephone calls and letters to COVID victims in hospitals, supporting Mallorca Sense Fam (Mallorca Without Hunger) to translate its annual report from Spanish to English; and guiding blind or low-vision users from ‘Be my eyes’, a free app that connects blind and low-vision people with sighted volunteers through a live video call.

Hotelbeds head of corporate sustainability Teresa Laso explained: “Giving back to our community has always been at the core of Hotelbeds’ culture and we are needed now more than ever before. With so many inspiring examples of remote working and communities embracing digital methods to bring people together as a result of COVID-19, we were determined to find a way to shift our existing Corporate Volunteer Program into the virtual sphere during this period.“

Launched two years ago, the company’s volunteering programme has seen more than two thirds of its global workforce take part, helping in 350 activities and dedicating 7,500 hours to helping those in need.
