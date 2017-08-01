Hotelbels launches campaign to spur sustainable tourism

Hotelbeds, one of the world’s largest bedbanks, has announced the launch of its Green Hotels Programme. Hotelbeds and its partners will work together to accelerate sustainability within tourism under the new programme.

Hotelbeds has more than 15,000 properties within its portfolio certified as sustainable. These hotels will now be easily identifiable to the more than 60,000 travel trade client partners of Hotelbeds and Bedsonline – including travel agents, tour operators, airlines and point redemption schemes – via this new green filter that will include details of certifications and offer tags.

To be labelled as sustainable, a property must have effective sustainability planning maximise social and economic benefits for the local community, enhance cultural heritage and reduce negative impacts on the environment.

Hotelbeds marketing, communications and CSR director, Garth Matthews said, “As the leaders in our sector, we have a clear responsibility to demonstrate to our stakeholders that we operate a responsible, transparent business model and that we take very seriously the environmental impact we have, alongside our commitment to economic and social development around the world.

This new project responds to the very real demand that already exists amongst many environmentally conscious travellers, and we will provide simple and effective tools for our travel trade clients to make green choices effortlessly, driving and accelerating change.”

It is hoped by making the properties easier to view, Hotelbeds’ vast network of users will be incentivised to book more sustainable accommodation choices.