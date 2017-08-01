Marriott CEO on the future of travel: ‘I am not worried’

Marriott International CEO Arne Sorenson addressed thousands of hospitality professionals during his appearance at the Future Hospitality Summit, where he said the sector will bounce back as it did during previous world events.

As the chief executive has said in the past, the industry will overcome the pandemic and it will enjoy growth again one day.

He said, “One of the things that gives me sustaining optimism is that there is no doubt in my mind that the virus will get behind us.

“When it does, the forces that have propelled growth in travel and hospitality for decades will come back.

“We cannot be sure exactly when this will be, or when we will reach the levels we saw in 2019, but we can be confident travel will come back.”

Industry leaders such has Radisson said they will likely see recovery as soon as 2022. Official entities such as Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) are looking at a 2023 recovery, while STR estimates the global hotel sector won’t witness recovery until 2024 or 2025.

Despite this, Sorenson put forward, “I am not worried about the future of business travel.

“We heard after the popping of the tech bubble, after 9/11 and the Great Recession that business travel would never come back – and that was not the case,” he added.“ We heard early on that working from home was ‘as good’ as working from the office, but the further we go into the crisis, the harder it gets for us to say that.

“There is a drive for us to be together – as we plan for the future and work out which questions it is we need to answer.

“I think overwhelmingly, when you listen to folks across the world, on the personal side you hear they want to get out of their house, they want to see friends and family."

Like the 100 other speakers at the virtual conference, the Marriott boss left listeners feeling optimistic.

“This will drive folks back out to collect the experiences that you can only get through travel.

“The forces that were driving the increase in leisure business in the pre Covid-19 era will return and this wild drive us forward.”