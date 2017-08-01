Saudi could ‘very possibly’ exceed 100 million visitor target, says tourism chief

Saudi Arabia remains on track to hit its target of welcoming 100 million annual guests by 2030, despite the economic fallout caused by the pandemic.

Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) CEO Fahd Hamidaddin, speaking at the hybrid Future Hospitality Summit this year, said COVID-19 would only have a short-term impact on Saudi’s ambitious economic diversification plans.

Hamidaddin’s delivery came off the back of KSA’s immensely successful Saudi Summers campaign. Over the summer period, certain hotels saw occupancy rates shoot up as high as 95 percent, with SAR6 billion (US$1.6 billion) in tourism spending being generated in the first seven weeks also.

The nation-wide campaign was launched to invigorate the hotel sector in lieu of international guests.

“From May to August this year the number of people searching for travel in Saudi Arabia in our key source markets increase by 40 per cent – people are wondering when they can travel again.”

He added: “Saudi Arabia is one of the new destinations coming onto the market – and it is not a difficult to keep it exciting for those who are culturally curious.

“What we saw when we opened our doors to the world last year was an influx of 400,000 visitors in the next three months. Yes, we have currently closed our borders, but once we open again, we are confident guests will come back.

“We are revisiting our designs for the future, and it is a great opportunity for us to start thinking of these next generation of experiences.”

In September this year, industry leaders taking part in The GM Debate 2020 powered by Hotelier Middle East agreed that the Saudi Vision 2030 would overcome the pandemic.

Kamel Ajami, Hilton’s VP Operations, KSA, Levant, Egypt and North Africa, said “The pandemic has hit all industries and the hospitality industry whether globally or in Saudi Arabia is no different. However, if you’re talking about the effect of COVID-19 to the Vision 2030, we remain committed.”

“The government kept on working on the developments and the programme has stayed on. The Saudi government was one of the first to start introducing recovery plans for its projects amid the pandemic, so the plan is still going on. 2030 is getting ready.”

Middle East and North Africa Leisure & Attractions Council (MENALAC) estimates that the oil-rich state has invested as much as US$810 billion into its ‘gigaprojects’ spread across the country.