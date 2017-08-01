Sunset Hospitality CEO says Dubai on par with London, New York and Singapore

Having just opened Cloud Lounge at Studio One Hotel and Black Tap at Mall of the Emirates, Sunset Hospitality CEO Antonio Gonzalez believes that Dubai’s F&B offering has matured and still offers plenty of areas for opportunity.

Responding to claims that the city’s restaurant scene is saturated, Gonzalez told sister title Caterer Middle East he disagreed. He said: “I don’t think that’s the right word to use. I’d say Dubai has matured. It has moved from being an emerging city and has established itself as a global city and that’s a fantastic place to be. Dubai can look eye-to-eye with New York, Singapore, and London.”

While more and more operators, including Sunset Hospitality, are looking towards Saudi Arabia as the ‘next Dubai’ in terms of F&B opportunities, Gonzalez believes that the UAE’s most populous city still has a lot to offer.

“There’s only going to be one Dubai in the Middle East,” he said, “and we have to respect that. All the other cities will be their own cities, but with Dubai there is only one. There’s still growth opportunities in Dubai, you just have to be more competitive and have to look at how you can introduce things that are new in the market.”

While acknowledging that the pandemic that “dramatically affected” the group’s plans, Gonzalez said that with a couple of exceptions most of Sunset’s upcoming projects were still on track, albeit delayed. The likes of SushiSamba and Aura at Nakheel’s Palm Tower have been pushed back until September 2021, but Gonzalez doesn’t believe the coronavirus will have a lasting effect on Dubai’s F&B scene.

He said: “There was a bit of fear during the lockdown that the dynamic might change. Will the behaviour of the consumer be different? The reality is no. I think people like to go out, they like to socialise, and our restaurants are not places you go just to eat, which you do, but you go there to have an experience.

“Obviously there’s a lot of restrictions and a lot of safety that we had to take care of, but I would say now that it feels almost back to normal.”

While Sunset’s nightlife sector has been hit particularly hard, with Stage Club at Meydan Hotel still not reopening due to the current restrictions, Gonzalez said that due to not being reliant on tourists, its restaurants are about 70 to 80 percent back to normal, while its beach clubs, such as Azure, have had an “amazing” summer.