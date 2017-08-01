A day in the life of Claudia Pittau, new front of house manager, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City

The alarm clock rings and I head straight to the kitchen for my favourite meal, breakfast. While enjoying my cappuccino and toast with avocado I read the daily report just to have an insight on how we closed the previous day or any challenges that need immediate attention. After this, I start getting ready for work and leave the house for 7.30am.

8am

I reach the office where I meet the night team for a handover and I go through the number of arrivals and departures, any VIPs arriving and special requests before allocating tasks and follow-ups to myself and the staff on duty with me.



I catch up on some emails and go through my calendar to organise the day ahead. I then analyse our quality scores and all reviews received the day before. Then I prepare for the morning briefing and any other meetings I have during the day.

10am

The morning brief with the other managers. Once done I always take a walk around the hotel, checking the pool and gym and all of our different outlets. I take advantage of the walk around to catch up with the team members and with guests, I like to meet them in different areas especially after they finish their breakfast and they are more around the hotel. I am also making sure all protocols for sanitisation are in place. The health and safety of our guests and staff is a top priority. We strictly follow the cleaning and safety protocols Radisson Hotels has created together with SGS.

Back to the office, look at my inbox and take action where needed. I check the front office team is okay with any follow ups, make sure numbers of these haven’t increased consistently and that rooms are getting ready and allocated properly.

1pm

Another walk around. Some days in the week I meet with suppliers and stakeholders. If not, I look into pending projects and training for the team, if anything is not on track I’ll make sure I’ll look into it for the 3pm briefing.

The daily briefing with the afternoon shift to discuss targets, how we are doing, focus on training and refresher training with the team to make sure they are up to date. Since I started my career in hospitality I have always loved the moment when the change of shift happens, the adrenalin of the shift coming in ready to start and the final sprint of the shift leaving for the day.

4:30pm

I spend some time with the supervisor on duty to discuss anything that needs attention and make sure we are both aware of the priorities for the coming days. I take another walk around in the hotel and greet and talk with any guests I meet on the way.

Time to prepare for the next day by double-checking the rota and making sure staff is adequate. Then there’s the final handover with the afternoon team and finalising anything pending.

6.30pm

I usually go for a walk or run after work in my favourite Dubai spots. Three or four days a week I play volleyball in the evening. I’ve loved sports since I was young and it helps me relax, especially after a busy day at work. In summer I alternate walks with swims. Other evenings I relax at home, speak with my family in Italy on Zoom, watch a movie or I go out for a drink with friends or colleagues to explore new places in Dubai. I always try to make the most out of my free time and do stuff I enjoy.

Bedtime. I am very tired but satisfied and ready for another day tomorrow.