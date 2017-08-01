Everything you need to know about Abu Dhabi's new border rules

The requirements for entering the emirate of Abu Dhabi have changed.

The Abu Dhabi Crisis, Emergency and Disasters Committee has announced new regulations effective earlier this week from November 8.

Previously, a second PCR test is required for visitors to Abu Dhabi on the sixth day of their visit, however this will no longer be the case.

Now, all residents and citizens entering Abu Dhabi are required to show a negative COVID-19 PCR or DPI result from the past 48 hours to enter the emirate.

After entering Abu Dhabi a second test is required after four days in Abu Dhabi and a third test on the eighth day in the emirate.

Those who fail to undergo a test on the fourth and eighth day in Abu Dhabi are liable for fines.

All residents are also asked to download and install the Al Hosn mobile app to easily show test results and help monitor the spread of COVID-19.

The new measures have been introduced to ‘enhance preventative measures for the early detection of COVID-19’.

Volunteers in the COVID-19 vaccine trials are exempt from these regulations are asked to use the emergency vehicle lanes when entering Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi has had border restrictions in place since June.