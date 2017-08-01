The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC ushers in industry veteran for GM role

Hospitality
News
Published: 10 November 2020 - 10 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has announced a new general manager to take the reins of the property. Fadeel Wehbe has stepped into the role, bringing with him more than 30 years of experience.

His earliest position in the hospitality world was in 1989, where he was rooms divisions manager at Al Khaleej Palace Hotel Dubai, according to his Linkedin. A year later he was bumped up to resident manager at the same property before becoming general manager in 1992 to 1994. Since then, Wehbe worked across the region, maintaining a general manager position at all the properties he worked at.

He worked at Jazira Beach Resort & Hotel in Abu Dhabi, Sheraton Sana’s Hotel in Yemen and Sheraton Karachi Hotel & Towers in Pakistan. Following a number of senior positions for the MEA region as a whole, he took up the role of GM at Fairmont Amman before his newest title within DIFC.

In his new role, Wehbe will channel efforts towards broadening business opportunities for the hotel and strengthening existing ties with key partners. He will also be entrusted to oversee all aspects of hotel operations and drive guest satisfaction rates upwards.

Speaking about his new appointment, Wehbe said, “I am pleased to join the brilliant team of ladies and gentlemen at The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC in creating indelible #RCMemories and timeless service for which The Ritz-Carlton is globally recognised for.

The property is located at the very heart of the bustling financial district – the most coveted area amongst business travellers and I look forward to working closely with the various stakeholders to maintain the strong positioning of the hotel with the local community and beyond as the leading social, leisure and networking destination. The hotel impeccably combines exceptional hospitality with genuine care and I am here to elevate the already outstanding guest experiences even further.”

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

ADNOC Distribution Q3, first nine months 2020 results demonstrate continued resilience and growth
    YODEZEEN transforms the interiors of a Soviet-era building into this Instagrammable restaurant
      ADNOC completes first phase of AI predictive maintenance project
        EditShare’ launches new Flow panel for DaVinci Resolve studio
          Utilities Middle East Water Week 2020 to highlight role of governments in boosting water security

            More related galleries

            What are the Objects of Desire for Meshary AlNassar?
              Top hospitality industry hires of the week in the Middle East, including new Marriott president
                Cinépolis creates cinema for kids with a playground inside
                  The new spotlight range from ERCO, Eclipse range targets museums, art galleries and exclusive retail settings
                    In pictures: Robe's installation of Dancing with the Stars USA