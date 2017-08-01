Ajman Saray resort leadership team gets five fresh faces

Ajman Saray, A Luxury Collection Resort in Ajman, has brought on five new professionals to make up part of its leadership team. Covering all aspects of operations, hires have been made in F&B, sales, marketing and front of house.

Shardul Kulkarni, executive chef

[[{"fid":"81896","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]

Leading the culinary operations of the beachfront destination is Indian national Shardul Kulkarni, bringing 15 years of experience to the kitchen. He will oversee six F&B venues, covering a range of dining experiences and cuisines.

He joins the team after a post at Ritz-Carlton, Dubai where he was the executive sous chef. Kulkarni boasts years of Dubai knowledge, previously working with Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, Madinat Jumeirah, The Address Downtown and The Palace Old Town.

The goal is to make the hotel the go-to culinary destination in the Northern Emirates, said the chef.

Anna-Lena Behrendt, assistant director of sales[[{"fid":"81892","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]Behrendt has been climbing the sales ladder at Ajman Saray since 2014, where she started out as the assistant sales manager. Then made sales manager, she now finds herself assistant director of sales, tasked with overseeing all operations in terms of sales.

She said, "I will not only oversee operations in terms of sales but also ensure that the future of our property thrives as we keep solidifying our presence in the UAE, Germany and Russian market as a go-to-stay resort for a luxurious Arabian holiday by the beach."

Mahmoud Elsayed, front office manager[[{"fid":"81894","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]Egyptian national Mahmoud Elsayed has worked with Marriott International, the global operator which owns the Luxury Collection brand, for years. He was front office supervisor at Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel and Suites, later becoming assistant night manager at Dubai Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf and Marriott Executive Apartments Al Jaddaf before transferring as night manager to The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre, thereafter assuming his most recent assignment in JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Dubai, where he was assistant front office manager.

He will now elevate guest satisfaction at Ajman Saray, making it “the favourite luxury beach resort of Ajman”, he said.

Jeda Al-houdan, food and beverage manager[[{"fid":"81893","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]Jeda Al-houdan, as food and beverage manager, will lead service operations at the hotel’s six F&B venues.

Seema Nandwani, assistant marketing manager

[[{"fid":"81895","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]

Seema Nandwani is responsible for all the hotel’s marketing, PR and communications. Prior to joining Ajman Saray, she was with The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert and The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach.

In her new capacity, she will establish the property as a go-to destination for beach staycations.