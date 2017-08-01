Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers welcomes new Italian restaurant

A new Italian restaurant has opened up at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers.

Offering contemporary Italian cuisine in a relaxed atmosphere, Sole’s menu is from head chef Simone De Vivo.

He said: “It has been a great personal achievement to have joined this incredible team and become a part of the Conrad Hotels & Resorts family. I am extremely excited to head up Sole, and share my love for innovative, fun, and flavoursome food. I began my culinary journey in my hometown of Naples, Italy and I cannot wait to share everything I have learnt and mastered along the way.”

Signature dishes include We’ve Twisted a Classic, comprising double dough ravioli, spinach, homemade ricotta, butter poached red mazzara prawn, and artichoke crisps; The Poor Marriage, which includes pasta potato, veal pancetta, smoke provola, 24 months reggiano cheese, and black truffle; and What a Catch, which combines poached seabass, herbs, roasted garlic, fresh tomato broth, and charred lemon.

Offering indoor and outdoor seating options, Sole aims to source the finest ingredients to create a fun and enjoyable dining experience, whether inside or alfresco during the cooler winter months in the UAE capital city.