Convotherm launches new range of combi ovens

Hospitality
News
Published: 11 November 2020 - 10:45 a.m.
Foodservice equipment specialist Convotherm has released its latest range of combi ovens.

The Convotherm maxx introduces a range of modern technical design features and technology improvements to help professional chefs run their kitchens. These include:

• Touchscreen display: The new seven-inch TFT HiRes glass touch display delivers crisp, quality images, and with its scroll feature and pictograms, is as easy and intuitive to operate as a smartphone.

• HygieniCare: The hygienic handles made of antibacterial and antimocrobial plastics reduce the multiplication of microorganisms.

• Energy efficient triple glass: This minimises heat loss, which ensures lower energy consumption levels as well as a high level of safety and environmental friendliness.

• Additional shelf: The Convotherm maxx is available as table-top model, a 6.10 or 10.10 and offers a greater capacity due to an additional shelf. This ensures greater efficiency and speed thanks to optimal capacity utilisation.

• LED lighting: A powerful, long life LED light strip is integrated into the appliance door and lights the interior.

Arndt Manter, director product management at Convotherm, said: “The new Convotherm maxx has been developed for professional chefs who want to experience modern combi technology at an ideal price/performance ratio. This new model is a real all-rounder thanks to its powerful, flexible and practical functions which help operators meet the challenges of the new normal, such as hygiene, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. We are certain that with the Convotherm maxx, we have created exactly the right product for these times, thereby empowering operators to move confidently into a successful future.”

The new family of models also features climate management systems to ensure every typed of baked good or cooked food is given the right amount of moisture. While airflow management ensures optimal quality for a uniform cooking chamber.

More information on the Convotherm maxx can be found at: www.convotherm.com/maxx
