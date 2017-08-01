F&B Focus: Missippi’s Pool Bar & Social Hub

Bringing together renowned party event hosts Candypants and Livit Hospitality management, Missippi’s Pool Bar & Social Hub is set to add another dimension to Dubai’s lively F&B scene.

A rooftop pool bar at the newly-opened Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai, Missippi’s takes believes there’s a variety of reasons why it’s set to be a success: “Firstly, because we are hitting this with the strategic joint venture between Livit and Candypants; that’s a good start, as we all know what we are doing and work with passion and proficiency.

Secondly, with a totally unique look, feel and experience, topped off with a reasonable price point, the offering is well thought out and aimed at building not just a customer base, but a community. With the way Covid-19 has affected individuals around the world we felt being accessible as a concept was important.

Thirdly, we are in a pleasantly versatile location, having no notable noise issues, lots of parking, no traffic issues, metro access and plenty of taxis are constantly available. All this and we are still five minutes from our typical demographic hotspots of Dubai Marina, JLT, JVT, Jumeirah Park, the Springs and Meadows etc.”

Missippi’s is aiming to become an all-day “hangout” for the people of those areas, says Candypants owner Ray Chan, calling it a “home from home” catering to everyone with options from yoga and breakfast to pool days and late-night brunches. “We feel it makes the destination more appealing when we cater to most tastes,” he adds. It’s clear Missippi’s is not just about partying, and Weaving underlines that by saying the food is “very important, no question”.

“Under the guidance of Livit corporate chef Nasser Laziri, we have a superb offering that lives up to the Livit signature standard,” he says. “It is also a varied menu, allowing us to take you through the full spectrum of Asian and European dining. What is important is exciting everyone before they have even tasted the food, therefore to support chef Nasser we wanted to also market our menu in a unique and clever way, creating interest we generally aim for our food and drink content to be very quirky, fun and new age.”