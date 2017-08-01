Marriott opens first branded residence in Cairo after 50 years in Egypt

Marriott International has opened its first branded residence in Cairo, marking ‘a new era’ for the operator which has already been in Egypt for upwards of 50 years.

Hoteliers across the region have stated how long-stay living and branded residences have grown in popularity this year. Marriott is no different, introducing what it calls ‘Egypt’s first luxury branded residence’ – JW Marriott Residences New Cairo, Al Jazi Gardens.

“Marriott International has more than five decades of presence in Egypt and as one of the most awe-inspiring and sought-after destinations in the world, we are committed to enhancing our portfolio and working with our partners to continuously bring new concepts to life for residents and consumers in the region. This incredible project marks Marriott International’s first branded residences in the country, and we are excited for future residents to experience the luxury services and amenities of the JW Marriott brand in their own homes,” explained Marriot’s chief development officer MEA, Jerome Briet.

The global operator brought the residence into the country following an agreement with regional investment firm Seldar Misr, the holding company of ALJAZI Egypt. The Al Jazi Egypt project itself is spread over 266,500 square metres, making up four projects in total: the commercial construction of Al Jazi First Mall and the Al Jazi Chess Field commercial area, and two residential developments that carry Marriott International’s flags, JW Marriott Residences New Cairo, Al Jazi Gardens and Marriott Residences New Cairo, Al Jazi First which was launched earlier this month and is now sold out.

Briet added, “We are delighted to work with Seldar Misr to deliver a new era of luxury living with JW Marriott Residences New Cairo, AL JAZI Gardens.”

Seldar Misr’s chairman, Tarek M. El Sayed said, “Following the project’s first phase - ‘Marriott Residences New Cairo, Al Jazi First - the success of which reflects the strength of the Egyptian economy and consumer appreciation for quality, it is with great pleasure that we launch this second phase - ‘JW Marriott Residences New Cairo, Al Jazi Gardens’ - in collaboration with the world-leading hospitality company, Marriott International. As we introduce the concept of branded residences to Egypt, JW Marriott Residences New Cairo, Al Jazi Gardens sets the standard in the trend towards high-end and hassle-free living.

"And it is with pride that we can say that this project has been fully constructed through in-house financing and before any residences went on sale, reflecting the trust and confidence in our offering. I am confident that the project’s many unique qualities, such as its focus on hospitality living, well-being and convenience, will be highly valued, as will the variety of size and interior designs it provides to meet every client’s needs and tastes. Finally, I would like to invite those who appreciate luxurious living to come and walk through our new project so that they can explore this unprecedented experience for themselves.”

It’s estimated the New Cairo project cost EGP7 billion (AED1.16 billion).