Checking In: What's inside Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers?

Abu Dhabi’s first Conrad-brand hotel, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers opened its doors in October this year. A 280-m tall beachfront property, the hotel falls into Hilton’s luxury section of the portfolio, providing guests with a tranquil escape from the busy capital.

The Conrad Brand

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers sits within Tower 1 of the five-tower complex, replacing Jumeirah at Etihad Towers, which opened in late 2011. The hotel, which was in a Fast & The Furious movie, has 12 F&B outlets, a spa, a beach, three pools and conference and event facilities.



The Conrad name is reserved for Hilton’s flagship properties, given to a few select hotels that push the boundaries of the five-star experience. While the global operator has a strong presence in the UAE, only two hotels in the country have been given the Conrad name, this new property being one of them.

Design

Making the most of the beachside location, the hotel has been designed to blur the line between inside and outside space. The lobby is flooded with light, using floor to ceiling glass panels instead of walls. The lighting solutions in the hotel are modest, using the UAE’s year-round sunshine as illumination instead.



[[{"fid":"81876","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]

The 576 rooms have been finished with the finest materials, putting quality craftsmanship at the forefront to create a subtle atmosphere of luxury rather than something overbearing. There are 382 guest rooms, 199 serviced apartments and 18 suites, all offering glistening corniche or sea views.

Hilton CleanStay

Hilton CleanStay is a collaboration with RB, the maker of Lysol and Dettol, to better train the Hilton workforce on cleaning and hygiene. Health and safety measures across all hotel facilities have been elevated as to dampen the threat of the coronavirus. The new Conrad is no exception. Rooms which have fully cleaned will be given a CleanStay Room Seal on the door to give guests peace of mind; high-touch points will be disinfected regularly and digitalisation has been introduced where possible. All that, without compromising on quality.