Checking Out: The Langham Nymphenburg Residence, Munich

Hospitality
News
Published: 12 November 2020 - 4:15 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Staying at The Langham Nymphenburg Residence, Munich is about as close as you can get to living the life of a Bavarian royal. With a frontage wider than the Palace of Versailles, the residence is one of the most opulent manifestations of bygone European royal power that survives today. Located on the same grounds as the Baroque Nymphenburg palace, The Langham Nymphenburg Residence also reaches this summit of luxury. The property offers 9,000 sq ft of privacy that goes toe-to-toe with the Louis XIV’s former home outside of Paris.

[[{"fid":"81880","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]

Palatial Privacy
The recently-restored 18th century manor sits on a 490-acre estate and has just four bedrooms, making it one of Langham Hospitality Group’s most exclusive properties. The residence has seven bathrooms, three living rooms, a dining room and kitchen, fitness centre, conference suite, home cinema and wine cellar. Utilising the private terrace and garden in The Langham, occupants can host up to 100 guests for outdoor events.

Nymphenburg Porcelain
Porzellan Manufaktur Nymphenburg, a porcelain producer dating back to 1747, worked with a team of artists, architects and designers to fill The Langham Nymphenburg Residence with bespoke artworks for guests to enjoy. Pieces in the residence range from hand-painted goldfish across porcelain tiles, to dinnerware and miniature sculptures, each being made by hand.

[[{"fid":"81881","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]

Modern Interiors
Despite its historic exterior, the inside of the property has been completely modernised, with Munich-based interior design firm Mang Mauritz Design overhauling it. The kitchen features a customised design by Dross & Schaffer with appliances by Gaggenau, while the rooms have been filled with comfortable furniture from Walter Knoll and Donghia. Finishing touches such as silk carpets from Jan Kath, textiles from Jim Thompson, bedlinen from Frette and cashmere blankets from Allude were all chosen to match the colour palette of each room.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Energy Partnerships Have Halo Effect on Politics and Diplomacy, Says IAE Director at ADIPEC 2020 Virtual
    Trina Solar reports rise in revenues and profits in H1 2020
      MENA’s water investment opportunities to be discussed at Water Week 2020
        Abu Dhabi's TAQA reveals $8.38bn revenue in first nine months of 2020
          Saudi's Sakani unveils 858-unit Sama Jeddah project in Hamdaniya

            More related galleries

            Pictures: The new Liebherr TA 230 Litronic dump truck
              Exclusive look inside the new five-star Al Jaddaf Rotana hotel
                Pictures: The new Cat D9 GC dozer
                  How Design Studio brought French institution Fouquet's to the Louvre Abu Dhabi
                    What are the Objects of Desire for Meshary AlNassar?