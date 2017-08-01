Checking Out: The Langham Nymphenburg Residence, Munich

Staying at The Langham Nymphenburg Residence, Munich is about as close as you can get to living the life of a Bavarian royal. With a frontage wider than the Palace of Versailles, the residence is one of the most opulent manifestations of bygone European royal power that survives today. Located on the same grounds as the Baroque Nymphenburg palace, The Langham Nymphenburg Residence also reaches this summit of luxury. The property offers 9,000 sq ft of privacy that goes toe-to-toe with the Louis XIV’s former home outside of Paris.[[{"fid":"81880","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]

Palatial Privacy

The recently-restored 18th century manor sits on a 490-acre estate and has just four bedrooms, making it one of Langham Hospitality Group’s most exclusive properties. The residence has seven bathrooms, three living rooms, a dining room and kitchen, fitness centre, conference suite, home cinema and wine cellar. Utilising the private terrace and garden in The Langham, occupants can host up to 100 guests for outdoor events.

Porzellan Manufaktur Nymphenburg, a porcelain producer dating back to 1747, worked with a team of artists, architects and designers to fill The Langham Nymphenburg Residence with bespoke artworks for guests to enjoy. Pieces in the residence range from hand-painted goldfish across porcelain tiles, to dinnerware and miniature sculptures, each being made by hand.[[{"fid":"81881","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]

Modern Interiors

Despite its historic exterior, the inside of the property has been completely modernised, with Munich-based interior design firm Mang Mauritz Design overhauling it. The kitchen features a customised design by Dross & Schaffer with appliances by Gaggenau, while the rooms have been filled with comfortable furniture from Walter Knoll and Donghia. Finishing touches such as silk carpets from Jan Kath, textiles from Jim Thompson, bedlinen from Frette and cashmere blankets from Allude were all chosen to match the colour palette of each room.