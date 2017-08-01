Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort has announced a new general manager.
Savino Leone has taken the reins of the popular hotel, expected to maintain and exceed the hotel’s reputation as Jumeirah’s flagship property in the UAE capital. He has been in hospitality for two and a half decades, along with three years in Jumeirah Group.
His most recent position was at Jumeirah at Etihad Towers, a post he held for just over a year before the property changed hands to Hilton and was given the Conrad flag to run. Before that, he headed up Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel and Spa in Kuwait, bringing it much success.
An Italian national, with dual French citizenship, the GM speaks fluent English, French and Italian and holds a bachelor’s in Management from Hotel School Lesdiguieres in France.
Speaking of his appointment, he commented, “It is a privilege to be joining the incredible team at Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, a hotel that has become synonymous with leading luxury hospitality throughout the region. I am delighted to be continuing my journey with Jumeirah Group at this breath-taking hotel, and I look forward to welcoming guests to this unique destination.”
Fergus Stewart, acting CEO at Jumeirah Group also commented “On behalf of Jumeirah Group, we are thrilled to welcome Savino Leone as the General Manager for Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort. An experienced hotelier with a proven track record of success within the organisation, we look forward to seeing his strong leadership skills in action to help continue to position the hotel as one of the best luxury hospitality experiences in Abu Dhabi and the region.”
Jumeirah at Etihad Towers GM transfers to Saadiyat Island following Hilton rebrand
Published: 12 November 2020 - 9:15 a.m.
By: Josh Corder