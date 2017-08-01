Mandarin Oriental Jumeira Dubai receptionist to compete at global contest

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira Dubai receptionist Marie Therese Olaguer has been named Receptionist of the Year 2020 in the UAE.

Organised by the UAE section of Amicale Internationale des Sous Directeurs et Chefs de Réception des Grand Hôtels (AICR) The International Association for Deputy Managers and Front Office Managers of Luxury Hotels, the young hotelier was chosen among 28 other candidates from four and five star hotels across the country.

The competition this year was held in two rounds, firstly at Media One Hotel, asking the 28 candidates a series of questions, where it was then whittled down to just 10 receptionists. The final 10 went to Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites to be asked another series of questions and to take part in a play, depicting a scenario at a reception desk.

Olaguer was named the winner by the six independent judges at the awards ceremony on November 8, with Basma Kraytem from Four Seasons Jumeirah Beach Dubai going home first runner up and Chloe Caron Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk second runner up.

The Mandarin Oriental member will go on to represent the UAE at the World’s Best Receptionist Competition, which seeks to find the best receptionist in the world to be awarded with the David Campbell Trophy. The international affair takes place in Geneva in April 2021.

AICR UAE president Yomi Egbeleye told Hotelier Middle East “The UAE has such a genuine and well respected culture as it relates to the hospitality industry. We arguably have some of the best hotels and resorts in the world and; it’s only right that we do our best to ensure that a thorough and safe competition was held despite the current conditions we are in. This will allow us to showcase to the world the deep-rooted and passionate service that UAE is truly known for. As an association it is vital that we take advantage of platforms such as this competition to aid and foster the development of our future leaders of the hospitality industry.”

