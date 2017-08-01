New tool for general managers to pull data from TripAdvisor reviews

Hospitality
News
Published: 12 November 2020 - 9:45 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
A new analytics tool has been created to analyse online hotel reviews and provide GM, managers and other property heads with insightful data.

Founded almost two years ago, start-up Feedics turns qualitative data into scalable quantitative data. The platform allows hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues to understand how customers are feeling about their service, identifying prevalent trends and recurring topics in online reviews.

“Feedics is not a reviews aggregator but rather an analytics tool, usually restaurants, hotels and entertainment venues find it challenging to transform qualitative data like reviews and customer feedback into insights”, explained co-founder Rawad Fakhry.

Artificial intelligence and language detection is used to break down reviews across the web, presenting data on a macro level such as brand and city popularity, and also on a micro level, assessing the popularity of specific ingredients, departments and services.

“GMs will have a global view of customer satisfaction and historical analysis for every brand / branch and compare it with the competition,” added Fakhry.

