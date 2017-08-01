Sharjah Hospitality Forum to focus on returning industry to growth, not just recovery

The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) announced that it will organise the Sharjah Hospitality Forum (SHF) on November 16, 2020, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council.

Going virtual for the first time, the event will showcase the emirate’s latest developments in its tourism sector, while also looking at the steps being taken towards recovery.

Sharjah came into 2020 full of optimism, following on from a 2019 full of progress and success. Last year the emirate welcomed 1.8 million guests and boasted occupancy rates of 66 percent, according to SCTDA.

By the end of 2019, the emirate had more than 10,000 hotel rooms, comprising 1,331 rooms in nine five-star hotels; 2,733 rooms in 21 four-star hotels, as well as 31 in one to three-star hotels and 2,485 apartments in 40 hotel apartment facilities.

As the pandemic has had a slowing effect on the tourism sector, SCTDA hopes the Forum will springboard discussions into how to achieve growth again.

The seventh edition of the Forum will highlight the importance of aviation, travel and tourism all working together, and look at the current benefits of work in these sectors. Additionally, Sharjah’s latest initiatives and incentives will be introduced, showing participants the measures Sharjah tourism and hospitality heads have put in place.

H.E. commented: “This edition is of particular importance because of the current global situation as the event provides us with the opportunity to discuss topics of interest to all stakeholders, employees and investors in the sector, exchanging information as well as proposing solutions from high-profile experts, decision-makers and pioneers in the tourism and hospitality markets from the local and international arena.”

Al Midfa concluded: “SCTDA has been constantly working to enhance the safety and security of the tourism experience and hospitality services in the emirate and facilitate the arrival of tourists and guests while adhering to established preventive measures. In pursuit of this aim, the authority has launched a number of initiatives and partnerships such as the 'Sharjah Safe for Tourism stamp', which helps ensure compliance of best health practices in the tourism sector.

"We also promote the ‘Safe Travels’ stamp, a label which indicates that tourism facilities meet the international health, hygiene and safety standards within the industry. We are confident that the tourism and hospitality sector will witness increased momentum during the coming period in view of recently launched mega projects, especially on the eastern coast of Sharjah, Kalba and Khorfakkan in particular, aligned with the gradual easing of travel restrictions.”